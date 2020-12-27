Marvin Vettori wants to represent European MMA in the UFC like no one ever before

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori is confident about climbing the ladder of success in 2021.

This year, the 27-year-old Italian put on a pair of impressive performances against Karl Roberson and Jack Hermansson, which catapulted him into the top five of the middleweight rankings.

Marvin Vettori is on a four-fight win streak and is being considered as one of the potential contenders who could pose a big challenge to Israel Adesanya's throne in the future. Interestingly, Vettori's last defeat in the UFC came at the hands of Adesanya in 2018 via a split decision.

Marvin Vettori says he has a lot to offer in 2021

In a recent tweet, Marvin Vettori weighed in on his chances of enjoying an unwavering year in 2021. "The Italian Dream" stated that he wants to represent European MMA like no one ever has before. He added that he is willing to fight anyone at any given time, and his best is yet to be seen.

"I want to to represent European MMA like no one ever before. Never ducked anybody. Extreme hard work, no hands out, fighting everybody at any given time. You still haven’t seen anything. 2021 here I come," tweeted Vettori.

It will be a long haul for Marvin Vettori to be the flagbearer of European MMA, given that superstars like Fedor Emelianenko, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Michael Bisping, and Alexander Gustafsson are some of the biggest names to grace the sport.

However, if Marvin Vettori manages to continue with the same momentum that he subsisted on in 2020, he may very well present a strong case of becoming the face of European MMA.

The 27-year-old defeated Karl Roberson via rear-naked choke in June earlier this year and went on to deliver an extraordinary performance against his highly-ranked opponent in Jack Hermansson.

After the fight, Vettori called his shot and noted that he would want to fight the Brazilian knockout artist, Paulo Costa.

"Let's go Borrachinha, we are gonna make a hell of a fight," said Vettori.

🇮🇹 Italian Dream 𝕧 Borrachina 🇧🇷



After taking out number 𝟝 in the middleweight rankings, Marvin Vettori has his eye on Paulo Costa next! pic.twitter.com/ICh1YR5KKl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 6, 2020

If the rumors are to be believed though, the UFC is planning on a potential Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa fight with the interim UFC middleweight championship on the line.