Masaaki Noiri focused on facing his “strongest opponent” in Tawanchai PK Saenchai for interim kickboxing gold at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri is ready to unleash his perfect form against an opponent he believes is leagues away from the rest of the competition.

The Japanese superstar will square off against Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Noiri vowed to be at his peak form when he faces Tawanchai whom he described as the strongest fighter he'll ever face in his career.

"March 23, Saitama Super Arena vs. Tawanchai. Taking on the strongest opponent ever with the best version of myself," posted Masaaki Noiri.

While Noiri's words may be hyperbole, Tawanchai does have a resume that's poised to reach legendary status.

The Thai megastar is the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion with an incredible 134-31-2 professional record and a near-perfect 10-1 in ONE Championship.

Tawanchai is a perfect 5-0 in his world title matches in ONE Championship against Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Jamal Yusupov, Jo Nattawut, and twice against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Noiri, meanwhile, has a chance to cement his status as one of the world's best kickboxers if he can get past Tawanchai in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

The 31-year-old from Tokyo is a two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion after he captured the promotion's super lightweight and welterweight crowns in 2017 and 2021, respectively.

Noiri is also coming off his 50th career win when he broke Shakir Al-Tekreeti's right leg in two in their featherweight kickboxing clash at ONE 170 in January this year.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri banks on his versatility to subdue Tawanchai at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri may have nothing but praise for Tawanchai, but he's not selling himself that short ahead of ONE 172.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Noiri said he'll bank on his versatility and larger skillset when he locks horns with Tawanchai at Saitama Super Arena:

"What do I have over Tawanchai? I think I have a wider arsenal. I have techniques and weapons that Tawanchai doesn’t, and I believe I have a much greater variety of skills. I also have a lot of techniques that he has probably never seen before. I think that will be a key factor in this fight."

