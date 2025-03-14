Masaaki Noiri pumped to cross paths with Tawanchai at hallowed Saitama Super Arena: “One of the most iconic venues”

Masaaki Noiri can't wait to step inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena for a clash with one of ONE Championship's most celebrated athletes.

On Sunday, March 23, the former two-division K-1 champion will go toe-to-toe with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder Tawanchai—the winner emerging as the new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king.

It will be just one of five epic world title clashes at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Speaking with ONE ahead of his first shot at 26 pounds of gold, Masaaki Noiri spoke about the excitement of not only competing against Tawanchai but also doing it at such an iconic venue.

"When it comes to martial arts, Saitama Super Arena is one of the most iconic venues for fights. It’s a really spacious and great venue.

"The first time I stepped into the arena was actually before my professional debut, during the K-1 Koshien tournament. I was still a high school student back then. At first, I was really nervous because the venue was so massive, and I remember thinking, ‘I can’t believe I’m going to fight on a stage like this.'"

Masaaki Noiri faces tough test against one of the winningest fighters in ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri goes into ONE 172 coming off a big second-round knockout of Shakir Al-Tekreeki in January.

But if he hopes to bring a ONE world title to his home country, he'll have to get past one of the hottest fighters in all of combat sports.

Already holding things down as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai looks to add a second belt to his collection.

Riding into The Land of the Rising Sun, Tawanchai is riding a nine-fight win streak and carries with him an overall record of 10-1 under the ONE banner.

Along the way, he's earned impressive victories over Saemapetch, Petchmorakot, and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

He's also scored two wins over Superbon on the art of eight limbs, the most recent coming at ONE 170 when he put away the current ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder via second-round knockout.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to purchase the pay-per-view.

