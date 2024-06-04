Masaaki Noiri says childhood bullying led him to martial arts: “It was around that time that I started karate”

ONE Championship newcomer and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan is one of the finest martial artists in the world today. A kickboxing icon in his native country, Noiri is idolized by the youth and a beacon of hope for young athletes who look to follow in his footsteps.

But it wasn't always a road of excellence for the Japanese star. In fact, Noiri was bullied in school, which eventually led him to martial arts.

He told ONE Championship:

"In the 2nd grade of elementary school, I was the second shortest in my class height-wise. The shortest kid would scratch me. They would also take me to the hallways in the school building and hit me. I didn't do anything wrong though. The bullying stopped when that kid transferred schools in 3rd grade. It was around that time that I started karate, which my older brother's friend was doing."

After some time training, Noiri realized he could fight, and he pursued his passion. He added:

"My two brothers and dad all started together. Around three months in, I had my first match. My dad and oldest brother quickly quit after that. Eventually, my middle brother quit too. Everyone else quit, but I stuck with it because it was fun and I had nothing else."

Catch Masaaki Noiri in action this weekend when he makes his ONE debut.

Masaaki Noiri to face Thailand's Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167 on Prime Video

Masaaki Noiri is set to step inside the circle for the very first time when he takes on Thailand's 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The two lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.