"I intend to do my best" - Sitthichai ready to throw down alongside Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167

ONE 167 was already a stacked card but then ONE Championship went and added a striking fans dream with the addition of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong taking on a new face in the promotion.

The Thai veteran is no stranger to competing under the bright lights having faced off with many of the very best.

On June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, he comes across a new face as worlds finally collide much to the delight of the fans.

Masaaki Noiri's signing with ONE was already a huge deal given the status and respect that he has built during his career in Japan.

Given this reputation, it's no surprise that he would go straight in against one of the top names in the promotion.

Sitthichai, however, isn't buying into the hype just yet and he plans on doing what he does best on fight night to get his hand raised, as he stated in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I'm happy to be back in Thailand and also in the fight. I intend to do my best and I have trained very hard. I've trained at 100 percent. I would like to put on an impressive performance for the fans and I would like to win this time."

Watch the full interview below:

Sitthichai looks to spoil the party on fight night

Despite how the fans inside the Impact Arena on fight night will respond to Sitthichai, there will be a lot of people tuning in to see how Masaaki Noiri performs on his ONE debut.

With that in mind, the Thai veteran will look to spoil the party by denying his opponent a huge debut win that puts him right into the title mix from the very jump.

A legendary competitor like the one Noiri has drawn isn't going to back down from anyone, let alone a new recruit.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.