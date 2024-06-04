Masaaki Noiri says early failure spurred him to career success: “That made me determined to get my revenge”

ONE Championship newcomer and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan is one of most highly regarded kickboxers in the sport today. A pound-for-pound great in his native Japan, Noiri is the picture perfect combination of technical skill and god-given physical gifts.

But he wasn't always the best at what he does. In fact, a lot of hard work went in to becoming a kickboxing world champion, and Noiri says it was actually early failure and setbacks that spurred him onto becoming successful in his career.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Noiri detailed his martial arts journey, and that one moment that really pushed him over the edge.

The 31-year-old said:

"I went full kickboxing in middle school 2nd grade. I started kicks in 6th-grade elementary school when an instructor who used to do kickboxing came to our karate dojo. Kickboxing was an extension of karate for me. From middle school to 2nd grade, I started doing amateur kickboxing competitions, but initially, I was just messing around and not really focused on martial arts."

Noiri continued:

"When I lost in the semifinals, I was told 'If you don't have the motivation, just quit!' That made me determined to get my revenge."

It was at that moment that Noiri decided he was going to pour his heart and soul into his craft. Now, he's on the brink of making his first appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Masaaki Noiri to make ONE debut against Thailand's 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167 on Prime Video

Masaaki Noiri is set to lock horns with 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

