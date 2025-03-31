Masaaki Noiri says he has plenty to work on to acquire a ‘100 percent perfect’ arsenal: “I’m still not at my best”

Despite a huge win over Tawanchai at ONE 172, Masaaki Noiri still believes that he has plenty to prove inside the Circle.

After a rocky start that saw him drop his first two fights in ONE, Noiri scored the biggest victory of his career inside the Saitama Super Arena, TKO'ing Tawanchai in the third round of their title tilt to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Speaking with My Navi News, Noiri acknowledged that he's still not at his absolute best, but that only motivates him to continue working and winning.

"There’s still a lot that I want to prove to the world," Noiri said. "I’m still not at my best. I don’t think there is a time yet when I would score a 100 percent perfect in terms of my performances. But the day I do get to 100 percent, probably will be when I retire."

Now the featherweight kickboxing division's interim champion, Noiri is teed up for a showdown with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder Superbon.

Masaaki Noiri believes a win over Superbon will mean more than his victory against Tawanchai at ONE 172

Knowing that a title unification clash with Superbon is in his future, Masaaki Noiri knows he's in for another tough test.

But if he can shock the world once again, the former two-division K-1 champion believes it'll be an even sweeter victory than the one he scored against Tawanchai in his home country.

"I'm really excited with how my match with Tawanchai ended, and I think, in the future, I'm having that same excitement to face Superbon, especially if I win," Noiri said. "Maybe I'll feel even more excited than I did this time."

Can Noiri do the impossible once again and become an undisputed kickboxing world champion, or will Superbon send the Japanese superstar crashing from cloud nine back down to earth?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

