Massive debut win for Mariya Agapova at UFC Fight Night 172

  • Successful UFC debut for Mariya Agapova is impressive.
  • Hannah Cifers suffers another devastating loss in the UFC.
Modified 14 Jun 2020, 07:16 IST
Mariya Agapova
Mariya Agapova

The UFC has a new shark swimming in the female flyweight pool. Her name is Mariya Agapova.

It took the Kazakhstani 23 year old only 2 minutes 42 seconds to put away veteran Hannah Cifers. While tasting defeat on the Dana White Contender Series, she then rolled 2 in a row in Invicta.

New UFC flyweight Mariya Agapova scores huge win

Coming back to the Apex in Vegas she wanted to impress, and that she did. Mariya used her 6 1/2 inch reach advantage right off the bat throwing lefts and combos, softening Hannah's face. Hannah did try to stand in there and fire back. But it was a David vs Goliath situation.

Pushing the action to the clinch Cifers was then eating knees. Thanks to Mariya Agapova's crazy pace. With Hannah back peddling, she got caught with a nasty left head kick that momentarily dropped her. As she got back up Mariya Agapova gained her back and locked in a body triangle. It was just a matter of time before they were on the mat.

There Agapova locked in a rear naked choke, that Hannah tapped out of. The 3 fight win streak now for Mariya gives her 6 1st round finishes of her 9 career wins. For Cifers it's a bad 3 fight losing streak that might have her UFC career in jeopardy. And it's also 2 loses in 2 weeks both coming via submission. First to MacKenzie Dern's leg lock, and now this.

Published 14 Jun 2020, 07:16 IST
UFC UFC Women's Flyweight UFC Fighters
