Massive debut win for Mariya Agapova at UFC Fight Night 172

Successful UFC debut for Mariya Agapova is impressive.

Hannah Cifers suffers another devastating loss in the UFC.

Mariya Agapova

The UFC has a new shark swimming in the female flyweight pool. Her name is Mariya Agapova.

It took the Kazakhstani 23 year old only 2 minutes 42 seconds to put away veteran Hannah Cifers. While tasting defeat on the Dana White Contender Series, she then rolled 2 in a row in Invicta.

New UFC flyweight Mariya Agapova scores huge win

Coming back to the Apex in Vegas she wanted to impress, and that she did. Mariya used her 6 1/2 inch reach advantage right off the bat throwing lefts and combos, softening Hannah's face. Hannah did try to stand in there and fire back. But it was a David vs Goliath situation.

Pushing the action to the clinch Cifers was then eating knees. Thanks to Mariya Agapova's crazy pace. With Hannah back peddling, she got caught with a nasty left head kick that momentarily dropped her. As she got back up Mariya Agapova gained her back and locked in a body triangle. It was just a matter of time before they were on the mat.

There Agapova locked in a rear naked choke, that Hannah tapped out of. The 3 fight win streak now for Mariya gives her 6 1st round finishes of her 9 career wins. For Cifers it's a bad 3 fight losing streak that might have her UFC career in jeopardy. And it's also 2 loses in 2 weeks both coming via submission. First to MacKenzie Dern's leg lock, and now this.

There's a new name to learn at flyweight 🇰🇿 #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/oeNZh5vlBn — UFC (@ufc) June 14, 2020