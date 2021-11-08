"Massive respect for this brother" - Conor McGregor lends his support for men's suicide prevention and the Movember Movement

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to lend his support to the Men's Suicide Prevention and Movember movements. Irish influencer Doug Leddin recently laid hundreds of pairs of shoes outside the lower house of the parliament of the Irish Republic. The shoes represented each man who took their own life by committing suicide last year.

Doug urged people to help others refrain from taking such drastic steps by joining the Movember movement.

"I laid hundreds of pairs of shoes outside the Dail to represent each young man/boy who took their life the previous year. Help us give our future young men a voice and confidence to talk. There is help. We are here for you. #Movember2021 https://ie.movember.com/mospace/388740" Doug wrote on Twitter.

Conor McGregor then took to Twitter to support the movement and thank Doug for taking the initiative to talk about suicide prevention.

"Doug this is absolutely legendary from you! Massive respect for this brother."

When will Conor McGregor return to the octagon?

Conor McGregor is currently out of action due to a leg break he suffered at UFC 264. The Irishman will not be allowed to compete before January 2022 due to a medical suspension. His leg, however, seems to be healing steadily and swiftly. After undergoing surgery in July, McGregor focused on rehabilitation for the injured leg, which has benefitted him.

After spending several weeks on crutches, Conor McGregor can now walk without any external support and is also back in training. In a recently released video on his Instagram handle, McGregor can be seen doing some rigorous pad work in the gym.

McGregor will look to return to winning ways when he enters the octagon next. 'The Notorious' competed in a pair of fights against Dustin Poirier in 2021 and ended up losing via TKO in both scraps.

With one win and three losses in the lightweight division, McGregor must return to the form that saw him become champion if he wishes to have another crack at the UFC lightweight title.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh