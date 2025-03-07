“Massive respect for her” - Marie McManamon never hesitated in accepting a title challenge against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Some fighters ease into the promotion with a tune-up fight, but Marie McManamon isn't one of them.

Ad

When the opportunity to fight Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for her title of ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion came knocking, she had to pause and think about the short notice - but not for long.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, McManamon said:

"My first reaction when I was offered the match... I needed to take some time to think about it. It was quite short notice. Obviously, fighting the champion, I have massive respect for her, who she is as a fighter, and what she's achieved."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Marie McManamon looking to mimic the success of Knowlesy Academy teammate Jonathan Haggerty: "I can get there, too"

Marie McManamon is coming from a gym with past success - Knowlesy Academy. This is the same gym that produced 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, who is a former two-division Muay Thai world champion and reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Ad

Having front-row seats to her teammates rise to the top has only fueled her belief that she can reach the same heights.

"I've been so fortunate and blessed to have started my whole Muay Thai career with [coach] Chris [Knowles] at the Knowlesy Academy. I'm just so incredibly lucky," McManamon said. "It's an amazing environment. It's inspirational as well, and I can kind of see what they've achieved."

Ad

"And if I work hard, do what I know I can do, I feel like I can get there too," he added.

Watch the coverage below:

Ad

Marie McManamon's promotional debut at a world title tilt against Allysia Hellen Rodrigues is only a few hours out. ONE Fight Night 29 takes place today at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in Canada and North America can watch live with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.