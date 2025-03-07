  • home icon
  Marie McManamon looking to mimic the success of Knowlesy Academy teammate Jonathan Haggerty: "I can get there, too"

Marie McManamon looking to mimic the success of Knowlesy Academy teammate Jonathan Haggerty: “I can get there, too”

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 07, 2025 11:09 GMT
Marie McManamon looking to have the same success as Knowlesy Academy teammate Jonathan Haggerty in ONE Championship. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Marie McManamon looking to have the same success as Knowlesy Academy teammate Jonathan Haggerty in ONE Championship. -- Photo by ONE Championship

Irish-English striker Marie McManamon begins her journey this week in ONE Championship, where she hopes to have the same success her Knowlesy Academy teammate and bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty has had.

The 34-year-old fighter will vie for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai title against reigning world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 29 on March 7 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, McManamon shared what her journey has been like with her team and how she intends to tap on it now that she is in the "Home of Martial Arts."

She said:

"I've been so fortunate and blessed to have started my whole Muay Thai career with [coach] Chris [Knowles] at the Knowlesy Academy. I'm just so incredibly lucky. It's an amazing environment. It's inspirational as well, and I can kind of see what they've achieved. And if I work hard, do what I know I can do, I feel like I can get there, too."
Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Marie McManamon, 34, comes in as a late-replacement opponent for Rodrigues after the original challenger, Shir Cohen of Israel, went down with an injury in training.

Despite that, McManamon vowed to put up an impressive showing come fight night and win, banking on his decade-long experience competing in the European Muay Thai scene, where she has had a lot of success.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues not underestimating Marie McManamon

Marie McManamon may be coming in as a late-replacement opponent and a relatively unknown at ONE Fight Night 29, but reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has prepared hard for her and is not underestimating what the challenger is capable of.

She spoke about in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting she immediately recalibrated her training when original opponent, Shir Cohen, was ruled a no-go.

Rodrigues said:

"Before I was offered the fight, I didn't know Marie, and from the little I've seen of her, I like her style."

ONE Fight Night 29 will mark the third defense of Rodrigues of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. She retained the championship belt in her last match in March 2024, defeating by decision Spanish challenger Christina Morales.

Edited by C. Naik
