  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Matchmaking was today" - Dana White drops major hint about Ilia Topuria's chances of fighting on first Paramount UFC card

"Matchmaking was today" - Dana White drops major hint about Ilia Topuria's chances of fighting on first Paramount UFC card

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Modified Oct 15, 2025 03:56 GMT
UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira - Source: Getty
Ilia Topuria is the current UFC lightweight champion (Source: Getty)

Dana White dropped some information about the upcoming UFC card after the Paramount+ deal comes into play.

Ad

The UFC signed a reported $7.7billion deal with the media giants and will end their partnership with ESPN at the end of this year.

2026 could be huge for the UFC, and there is a lot of interest in who gets to fight on the big Paramount card in January.

The UFC president was asked about the card and was asked if there were any special plans.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Literally today, matchmaking was today and we started working on the first Paramount card today,” replied White.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He was then asked about the potential of seeing Ilia Topuria on the card, and White said it was possible.

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Ad

Topuria is the current UFC lightweight champion and a former UFC featherweight title holder. The Georgian-Spaniard is also the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and is undefeated in his MMA career.

Topuria featuring on the first Paramount card makes sense. His last three wins have been against incredible opponents, Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, and all of them have come via KOs.

Who does Ilia Topuria fight next?

There are no lack of options for Topuria when it comes to his next fight. Islam Makhachev, who vacated the lightweight title, would have been a great option, but the Dagestani star fights Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight crown at UFC 322.

Ad

It would provide Makhachev a few months to train for this fight. This would be a blockbuster fight with the No.1 and No.2 pound-for-pound stars in the UFC.

The other options are other lightweight contenders. Arman Tsarukyan has been hounding Topuria for a fight. The Armenian is No.2 in the lightweight rankings but last fought in April 2024 when he beat Charles Oliveira.

However, he would have to go past Dan Hooker first, whom he faces in November. Then we have Paddy Pimblett. The English star is undefeated in the UFC and is coming off an impressive win over Michael Chandler.

Pimblett has been calling out Topuria as well. The final name on the list is Justin Gaethje. The American is a former interim lightweight champion, and some rumors suggest that he will face Topuria next.

About the author
Saiyed Adeem Karim

Saiyed Adeem Karim

Twitter icon

Saiyed Adeem Karim is the MMA CM for Sportskeeda and started his sportswriting journey right here.

He started his career working for one of India's biggest FMCG companies. He has also worked in creative agencies, and several of his copies have been used in a range of promotions and advertisements.

Saiyed has written for several football sites between his SK stints. He also wrote WWE and MMA articles before managing teams at Mediareferee/Soccersouls.

When he isn't managing the MMA and Boxing teams at SK, Saiyed tries to relax by playing a ton of FIFA and Racing games.

Saiyed is also a big football and F1 fan and has been supporting Liverpool and McLaren since the late 90s.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications