"I'm hearing rumors" - Beneil Dariush hints Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria fight is in the works

Beneil Dariush's recent comments have fueled further confusion about who Ilia Topuria's first lightweight title defense would be against. According to the No.9-ranked contender, two-time title challenger Justin Gaethje is set to bag another crack at the 155-pound gold.Speaking to Submission Radio, Dariush deemed the winner of the upcoming Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker match-up as the most deserving candidate, before revealing the rumor he had heard linking 'The Highlight' to a title shot:&quot;I'm hearing rumors of Justin Gaethje, to be honest, getting the title shot. I don't know how true that is, we'll see how that goes. That kind of leaves Paddy [Pimblett] out. So, I don't know what's next, but I think the people who are most deserving would be the winner of [Tsarukyan vs. Hooker].&quot;Check out Beneil Dariush's comments on Justin Gaethje below:Interestingly, however, when 'El Matador' knocked out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, Paddy Pimblett was the one who was called into the octagon to face off against the newly crowned 155-pound champion.Be that as it may, Dana White confirmed at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference that it would indeed be the winner of Tsarukyan vs. Hooker who would face Topuria next.Making the lightweight title picture murkier is the fact that the reigning champion doesn't believe Tsarukyan deserves a shot at the title. Topuria has threatened to vacate the belt if he is forced to face the Russian.Ilia Topuria seems to want Paddy Pimblett nextThere is no love lost between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett. While the pair has long shared a rivalry, they have yet to get a chance to settle it in the octagon. 'El Matador ' seems to be hunting for just that.Speaking to the media at UFC 317 after his lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira, the Georgian-born Spaniard didn't hesitate when asked if it was Pimblett he wanted to face next:&quot;Yes, that's the fight I want, because with Charles, I had a little bit of a difficult situation, because I really like the guy. He is a really great human being, you can't hate him... but, with Paddy, I'm really going to enjoy kicking his a**&quot;