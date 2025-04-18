  • home icon
  Mateusz Gamrot anxious to book next fight after Dan Hooker loss at UFC 305, dismisses ranked opponent as precondition: "My break is so long"

Mateusz Gamrot anxious to book next fight after Dan Hooker loss at UFC 305, dismisses ranked opponent as precondition: "My break is so long"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 18, 2025 06:29 GMT
UFC 305: Gamrot v Hooker - Source: Getty
Mateusz Gamrot expresses his readiness to fight anyone in the UFC. [Image Courtesy: Getty]

Mateusz Gamrot has been vocal about his readiness to fight anyone in the UFC lightweight division. Recently, the Polish fighter reiterated his stance and revealed that he wants another chance to turn around his UFC career.

For context, in his last fight, 'Gamer' clashed with Dan Hooker at UFC 305. The two engaged in a hard-fought-three-round battle, with Hooker winning by split decision.

During a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Gamrot discussed the improvements he has made since his defeat against Hooker and expressed his eagerness to get back in the octagon, saying:

"I heard some news but I don't know if this is true. So I just wait to like, official. I'm ready to go with anyone – with ranking, without ranking. It doesn't matter. I need a fight. My break is so long. My last fight was against [Dan] Hooker eight months ago. From my last fight, I improved everything... I need to just fight and I want to prove I'm one of the best guys in the world."
Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below (0:53):

youtube-cover
Mateusz Gamrot believes potential fight against Paddy Pimblett can be the "biggest fight" in Europe

After his victory at UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett jumped to eighth place in the UFC lightweight rankings. Just above him, Mateusz Gamrot holds the seventh position. Given the current rankings, the Polish fighter was recently asked if he would be open to facing Pimblett in the octagon next.

During the aforementioned interview, 'Gamer' responded, claiming that a matchup between him and Pimblett has the potential to be one of the biggest fights in Europe in the lightweight division:

"I can fight with Paddy [Pimblett] but I don't know where he go if he gets someone from top five is good. But, if not, I am from Europe, he is from Europe, I think this is going to be the biggest fight in Europe in the lightweight division."
Gamrot added:

I think the fight makes sense, especially he looks good against [Michael] Chandler but Chandler is old man and is short man. I'm very curious how he [Paddy Pimblett] looks like when he get a really good opponent like me or someone from top five." [4:26]
Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
