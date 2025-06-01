  • home icon
  Mateusz Gamrot hypes Poland vs Slovakia showdown at UFC Vegas 107 with three-word reaction

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jun 01, 2025 00:49 GMT
Mateusz Gamrot hypes up UFC Vegas 107 co-headliner. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has hyped up his fight against Ludovit Klein which will co-headline UFC Vegas 107 in a couple of hours.

Gamrot showcases an impressive professional MMA record of 24-3. He suffered a split-decision loss against Dan Hooker at UFC 305 last year and has not competed since. He is currently ranked No.7 in the lightweight division and is set to face Klein in his next bout.

The Slovakian is unranked at present but is riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC. He has the opportunity to surge his way into the official lightweight rankings with a win against 'Gamer.'

also-read-trending Trending

The Polish fighter shared a three-word reaction on X to hype up the co-headliner by stating that it is the people's main event.

"People's main event 🔥."

Check out the post below:

Mateusz Gamrot dubs Paddy Pimblett as easy opponent

Mateusz Gamrot recently appeared in an interview with MMA FIGHTING, where he labeled surging lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett as an easy fight.

Pimblett is coming off a dominant win over Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. He is undefeated in the UFC and is currently ranked No.8 in the 155-pound division. However, 'Gamer' does not believe in the Englishman's hype just yet. He said:

"Paddy Pimblett, I don't like this guy. He talks too much and he has and he has a really easy way to be in this place where he is a star. Everybody thinks that he deserves to fight for the title, but at the end of the day, this is the UFC's decision and the UFC will choose."
'Gamer' proceeded to emphasize his commitment to momentum and long-term goals in the UFC. He made it clear that his focus remains firmly on his upcoming bout but hinted at a bigger vision for the near future.

"For me, to be honest right now, [I have] to focus on this fight. I want to get the win and put in a really good performance. This year, I want to stay active. I want to get the next fight and then if [my plans succeed,] this next year will be huge for me."
Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below (9:26):

youtube-cover
