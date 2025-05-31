UFC Vegas 107: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein: Live round-by-round updates

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 107 brings a lightweight banger as Mateusz Gamrot collides with the surging contender Ludovit Klein.

Gamrot, currently ranked seventh, enters with a wealth of experience and notable wins over top-tier opponents, including Arman Tsarukyan, Jalin Turner, and Rafael Fiziev. Though he fell just short in a back-and-forth war with Dan Hooker at UFC 305, the Polish standout remains one of the most durable, well-rounded forces at 155.

Klein, meanwhile, has gone unbeaten in his last seven fights after a rocky UFC start. With four straight wins, including standout performances against Thiago Moises and Ignacio Bahamondes, Klein now looks every bit the real deal. His slick kickboxing, improved grappling, and growing confidence have made him one of the most dangerous unranked fighters in the division.

UFC Vegas 107 takes place Saturday, May 31 in Las Vegas, streaming live on ESPN+. Prelims will air at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET while the main card starts at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and all the action.

Round 1

