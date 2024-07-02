Matt Brown believes Michael Chandler should prioritize title fight above Conor McGregor bout: "F*ck Conor. Go!"

Michael Chandler has not competed in nearly two years as he last entered the octagon at UFC 281 in November 2022. The No.6-ranked lightweight appeared set to make his return this past weekend as he was booked to face Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 303. The bout fell through as 'The Notorious' withdrew with a broken toe just two weeks prior.

Amid 'Iron's claims that he has been offered a title opportunity against Islam Makhachev, Matt Brown advised him to move on from the former double champ. Speaking on his podcast, The Fighter vs. The Writer, 'The Immortal' stated:

"This sport moves too quickly. I think he's just got to take it. It's insane. What if Conor does say, 'okay, I'm good for September', he turns down the Islam fight, fights Conor. Let's say he goes out there and starches Conor real quick and easy, Islam may have moved on by then and again, beating Conor isn't necessarily going to get you a title shot next so now you've got to go work your way against another couple guys."

Brown claimed that it doesn't make sense to turn down a clash with Makhachev unless the UFC has promised Chandler a title opportunity if he beats McGregor:

"I'm betting Chandler's already made up his mind and he's doing the Islam fight. He's just talking s**t to Conor now, just kind of poking Conor a little bit. It wouldn't make any sense not to do this. Michael Chandler needed Conor. Now, he's got a title shot. Now, he doesn't need Conor. Get the f**king title shot. F**k Conor. Go!"

Check out Matt Brown's comments on Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor below:

Chandler took aim at Makhachev on Monday, claiming that he has been offered a title opportunity in October. He did, however, note that if McGregor is recovered, he wants to compete at UFC 306 in September.

Islam Makhachev brushes off Michael Chandler's callout

Michael Chandler posted a series of tweets on Monday, suggesting he has been offered a lightweight title opportunity while calling out Islam Makhachev. The lightweight champion brushed off the call out, however, labeling 'Iron' as unreliable. The No.6-ranked lightweight claimed:

"Good old fashioned passionate American @MizzouWrestling beats sambo all day. @MAKHACHEVMMA"

Makhachev responded:

"You are unreliable dude, one tweet from your master, and you’ll run away. Champ needs real opponent."

Check out Michael Chandler's tweet and Islam Makhachev's response below:

While Chandler is likely not deserving of the next lightweight title opportunity, there is no clear contender in the division. It is unclear who Makhachev will face in his next title defense.

