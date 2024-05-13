Matt Brown shares "funny story" of how restaurant came to his aid during date with girl who's unfamiliar with UFC

Matt Brown and his UFC tenure seemed to play a positive role in a recent romantic interaction. Brown let fans know on X about his good fortune with a recent broadcast of his fighting prowess via a highlight reel playing on a nearby TV that seemed to impress the woman he was out with.

"This montage hit me hard! Funny story about it, I was on a date last night with a girl that's never heard of @ufc other than just the brand. The restaurant we went to was coincidentally playing the fights I didn't even know they had tv's in there... Then this came on."

"I had no idea the restaurant would be playing fights and certainly no idea that I would be featured! Turned out to be a pretty good night for me overall."

Matt Brown and his recent decision to hang up the gloves

The 43-year-old has one of the best highlight reels in the history of the company and his fighter outfit is in all likelihood one of the best suited for impressing a woman you're attracted to. But per a recent decision he made, Brown does not intend to keep adding to it.

The call to end his mixed martial arts career came just a few days ago and saw Brown addressing his fanbase on X. This was something he had been contemplating for a bit now and finally made the decision official as of late.

'The Immortal' has had 30 fights inside of the confines of the octagon and is one of the most well documented finishers in UFC history.

In fact, the supremely entertaining welterweight has the most knockouts in UFC, behind only heavyweight wrecking ball, Derrick Lewis. Matt Brown has notched 13 KO's throughout his company tenure while Lewis has separated 15 men from consciousness during his time in the organization.

The Ohio native fought in the UFC between 2008 and 2023 with a pair of submission finishes to his credit as well. He secured an armbar over Ryan Thomas at UFC 91 and a guillotine choke over Tim Means at UFC 189, respectively.