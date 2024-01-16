"I’ve kind of lost my passion for fighting" - Matt Brown claims he's likely to retire following potential UFC 300 clash with veteran fighter

Matt Brown is looking to hang up the gloves soon, as he stated in an interview with Damon Martin.

The UFC veteran has not fought since May 2023, when he beat Court McGee via knockout. Brown has been in the UFC for over a decade and has fought 29 times. The 43-year-old believes it is finally time to step away from the fight game and wants one last fight. In the latest episode of MMA Fighting's Fighter vs. Writer, he spoke about the possibility of fighting Jim Miller at UFC 300:

"It would be an honor, I love Jim Miller. Much respect for him. The only downside is he is a fifty-fiver (155-pounder) so he’d be coming up to my weight class. If anything, it would be like an advantage for him right, because he wouldn’t be cutting weight and I would....But the fact is, I’m at the tail end of my career. I get on (UFC) 300, there’s a good chance that could be my last fight.”

Brown stated that it would be an honor to fight someone like Jim Miller, who he respects so much. Moreover, fighting on a historic card like UFC 300 would be the perfect end to his career.

Jim Miller calls out Paul Felder, Matt Brown, and Brock Lesnar following his historic win

Jim Miller has fought a record 43 times in the UFC and recently registered his 26th win in the organization, which is another record. Michael Bisping himself dubbed the American a legend. Following his win over Gabriel Benitez, Bisping asked the UFC veteran what he wanted next in his career, Miller then called out a couple of fighters and even gave an expected date for his next fight:

"Well UFC 300 is coming up, I got three months to heal up and stay in shape....There are a couple names that have been thrown around that intrigued me a bit, one of them is sitting at the desk, Paul Felder, that'd be a fun fight.....Man, Matt Brown, I would love to go up to 170 (pounds), fight the guy with the most knockouts in UFC history"

Miller is looking forward to securing a spot at UFC 300, and he has two legendary opponents, Matt Brown and Paul Felder. The lightweight has made no comments about retiring anytime soon. Even though he is now 40 years old, it seems he wants to keep extending his record.