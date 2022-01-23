Matt Frevola ties Josh Emmett's record of four knockdowns in a single round at UFC 270 

In his most recent outing at UFC 270, Matt Frevola thoroughly impressed fans and MMA pundits as he recorded a first-round TKO win against Genaro Valdez. Over the course of the fight, Frevola also managed to equal Josh Emmett's record of knockdowns in a single UFC round.

Frevola sent Valdez sprawling to the mat four times before hammering away at his opponent from his back. This forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action.

UFC News @UFCNews Matt ( @MattFre16 ) Frevola's four #UFC270 knockdowns tie the UFC single-round record previously set by Josh Emmett at UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 236. Matt (@MattFre16) Frevola's four #UFC270 knockdowns tie the UFC single-round record previously set by Josh Emmett at UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 236.

Josh Emmett and Khalil Rountree Jr. previously shared the record for the highest knockdowns in a single UFC round.

Emmett initially set the record by sending Felipe Arantes to the canvas four times in one round at UFC Fight Night 118. The Team Alpha Male product went on to win the fight by way of unanimous decision at the end of three rounds.

Khalil Rountree Jr. subsequently tied the record at UFC 236. He picked up a unanimous decision win against fellow light heavyweight Eryk Anders as he landed four knockdowns in a round.

Matt Frevola reacts to landing record-tying knockdowns

In the aftermath of his record-tying performance, Matt Frevola expressed great pride in his achievement when asked about the same during the post-fight press conference.

The UFC lightweight said:

"That's pretty awesome. Yeah, that's great, you know. That's what I'm here to do is to do things that no one's done before and put on great fights and get big wins. And you know, hopefully that was a bonus performance victory."

Watch Matt Frevola's entire post-fight press conference right here:

The victory against Genaro Valdez marks Frevola's first win since 2019. Heading into his UFC 270 scrap, 'The SteamRolla' came off a series of losses against Arman Tsarukyan and Terrance McKinney.

He recorded his loss against Tsarukyan in January 2021 at UFC 257. 'The Steamrolla' fell to a unanimous decision loss at the end of their three-rounder. His loss at the hands of McKinney came at UFC 263 where he was finished by 'T. Wrecks' within 10 seconds of the first frame.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim