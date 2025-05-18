Matt Frevola trolls Boston Celtics in viral New York Knicks tribute after playoff showdown

Matt Frevola was sure to celebrate the New York Knicks beating the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, in the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference on the playoffs. The UFC lightweight contender hails from Huntington, New York, and has worked under fellow New Yorkers Matt Serra and Ray Longo since 2017.
The New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 to secure a 4-2 lead in the seven-game series.
Following the result, 'The Steamrolla' was swift to jump online to share his celebrations with fans. He took to X and posted the following:
"Smoking on that Celtics pack"
Catch Matt Frevola's post after the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics below:
Matt Frevola is a genuine American patriot, having served in the U.S. military as an engineering officer before his time competing in MMA. He can be seen in numerous training videos on his social media pages wearing shorts with the USA flag theme on them.
The lightweight contender is currently on a two-fight losing streak, with his most recent result being a KO loss to Fares Ziam at UFC Paris. He suffered an orbital fracture in the bout after being struck with a massive knee to the face, and has yet to have his next fight booked.
The American has proved himself to be one of the most exciting fighters at 155-pounds, a division teeming with eye-catching talent. Frevola's previous six fights have all ended via knockout, with 'The Steamrolla' landing on the right side of three of those results.