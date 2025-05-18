Maurice Abevi discusses differences between life in Switzerland and his adoptive home of Thailand

Maurice Abevi explained the difference between his experience living in Switzerland and Thailand. Abevi, a 25-year-old contender in the ONE Championship lightweight MMA division, was born in Switzerland.

The rising superstar has relocated to Thailand, training at Phuket Grappling Academy and Tiger Muay Thai. While speaking to ONE, Abevi had this to say about living in Switzerland:

“There’s a big difference in the lifestyle. Everything in Switzerland is on point. Everything is fast and on point. Nobody is late. Everything is dialed in. You get up and go to work at the same time every day."

Abevi followed up by saying this about his experience in Thailand:

“Here in Thailand, it’s a little more free. You can decide your schedule differently. Things are much cheaper here, and you chase your dreams more. And of course, the weather!”

Maurice Abevi started his ONE Championship tenure with a unanimous decision loss against Halil Amir. The lightweight contender has since bounced back with three consecutive wins against Blake Cooper, Zhang Lipeng, and Samat Mamedov.

Maurice Abevi returns to action at ONE Fight Night 32

On June 6, Maurice Abevi has a massive opportunity to climb the lightweight MMA ranks when he faces Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 32.

Rasulov last fought in December 2024 against two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee. The Turkish lightweight didn't have the chance to fully pursue the lightweight title, as Lee accidentally landed an eye poke in round two, leading to a no-contest ending.

Lee has since announced his interest in defending his welterweight title next time out. Therefore, the winner of Rasulov vs. Abevi could be next in line for a lightweight title shot later this year.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The June 6 event also features Allycia Hellen Rodrigues v. Shir Cohen (women's atomweight Muay Thai world title main event), Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai (flyweight Muay Thai co-main event), Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez (flyweight Muay Thai), and more.

