Mauricio Ruffy delivers chilling promise to Ilia Topuria in the aftermath of UFC 317

UFC lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy has issued a chilling warning to newly minted 155-pound kingpin Ilia Topuria.

Topuria secured a Round 1 knockout victory against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. He extended his undefeated record to 17-0 with his latest triumph and fulfilled his dream of becoming a two-weight champion. The Georgian-Spaniard faced off with surging contender Paddy Pimblett in the immediate aftermath of his bout.

Ruffy wasted no time and delivered a stern warning to 'El Matador' on social media. The Brazilian has encouraged Topuria to enjoy his days as champion and promised to put him to sleep in a potential future fight between the two. He wrote:

"Make the most of this moment Topuria. I will definitely put you to sleep!! #oneshot"

'One Shot' is currently one of the hottest prospects in the lightweight division. He is currently undefeated (4-0) in the UFC and secured a vicious knockout win over King Green in his last outing. Ruffy certainly believes that he has the tools and skill set to become a champion in his division.

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's comments below:

Mauricio Ruffy revealed that he nearly gave up on life before wife's pregnancy

Mauricio Ruffy was seen speaking to a gym compatriot about going through a rough patch in life. The footage was shared on X by Full Violence.

'One Shot' shared that he was going through a difficult period in life as his wife was struggling to conceive. He explained that the couple had briefly separated, and he was staying at a hotel during that time.

While at the hotel, a mysterious man came to his room claiming he was there to cut Ruffy’s hair and assured him that his wife would soon become pregnant. Remarkably, ten days later, the couple was blessed with a child. In an excerpt from the video, the 29-year-old said:

"I would come to the gym and ask God to send a car to run me over. I didn't want to live anymore. If it didn't happen, it would've ended my life. Ten days later ... my wife was pregnant."

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's comments below:

