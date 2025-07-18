Max Holloway attempts to play heel ahead of Dustin Poirier clash with hilarious diss at Louisiana cuisine: "Keep booing my a**"

Max Holloway was seemingly in unfamiliar territory, trying to get a strong response from the New Orleans crowd ahead of UFC 318. Facing Dustin Poirier for the third time, the Hawaiian needed a spark to play the heel in enemy territory.

When the crowd showered him with boos at the UFC 318 press conference, Holloway leaned in and asked for more. He turned to the home crowd, with some prompt from Poirier, and took a swing at something sacred to Louisiana, gumbo.

Gumbo is a rich stew of seafood or meat cooked with sausage, peppers, onions and celery, all tied together with dark roux. Every pot is essentially a tradition passed through generations.

Check out the full video of Max Holloway trying to rile up the crowd below:

Holloway plans to be the villain for one night to make Poirier’s retirement fight as hostile as possible. He has already lost to Poirier twice, once by submission and the second time by unanimous decision.

The Hawaiian said that he hopes he gets booed because Poirier deserves the support in his home state. Holloway respects Poirier but still wants to play spoiler.

Michael Bisping picks the winner of UFC 318 main event between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier

Michael Bisping expects Dustin Poirier to close his career with one final win over Max Holloway at UFC 318. Poirier and Holloway meet for the third time this weekend with the ‘BMF’ title on the line.

Bisping believes Poirier’s power and experience will edge out Holloway’s speed and crisp boxing. He sees the fight staying on the feet with both men trading strikes until one pulls ahead.

Previwing the clash on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"Fighting Max Holloway for the BMF belt in New Orleans, in his hometown, it's the perfect send off, but will it be a fairytale ending? Because Max Holloway at 155 is a problem. He's got the best boxing in the UFC remember."

He added:

"I think Max Holloway probably has the cleaner boxing. I think he's got the speed, but Dustin Poirier has the power. He's got more ways to win, and he's just got that dog in him...Dustin Poirier is going to walk away and he's going to walk away a winner."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (11:20 and 12:55):

