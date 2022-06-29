Max Holloway believes trilogy with Alexander Volkanovski is only paralleled by Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier saga

Max Holloway believes his rivalry with Alexander Volkanovski is similar to the saga between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

In an interview with Oscar Willis for The Mac Life, Holloway said it was rare for two fighters in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings to share an octagon. 'Blessed' could only recall one other instance of it happening in the past decade, when Jones and Cormier fought for the light heavyweight title:

"We're two guys who are at the top end of the pound-for-pound rankings... When is the last time this ever happened in the last decade? The only thing that come in mind to me is 'DC' and Jones. So, for us to be a part of history in that way too, it's amazing. And I just can't wait for it come Saturday night."

Watch Max Holloway's full interview with Oscar Willis for The Mac Life below:

Cormier and Jones locked horns on two separate occasions in the UFC. Their first encounter took place at UFC 182 where 'Bones' emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

The second fight took place at UFC 214. The contest was initially declared a knockout victory for Jones but the result was later overturned to a no-contest when 'Bones' tested positive for turinabol metabolite.

Max Holloway hopes to become a multi-division champion

Max Holloway was recently part of an interview with Kevin Iole for Yahoo! Sports. During his time there, 'Blessed' shared his thoughts on fighters aiming for UFC titles in two different divisions. The Hawaiian said he himself would like to become a multi-division champion:

"I mean, if you believe you can do it, you can do it, you know. I'd say if you can do it, then go and do it. I still have hopes of becoming a double-champ and then maybe later on in my career I fight for a third title in a higher weight class. So that'd be amazing, man. If you can do it, why not?"

Watch Holloway's full interview with Kevin Iole for Yahoo! Sports below:

Holloway previously tried to become a two-division champion when he took on Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236. Unfortunately, 'Blessed' came up short that night and lost the contest via unanimous decision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far