Max Holloway breaks down at UFC Singapore media day, dedicates fight gear and walkout song to victims of Maui fire tragedy

Max Holloway is set to face The Korean Zombie this weekend in his 32nd career professional mixed martial arts bout, 28 of which have come in the UFC. His main event bout at UFC Fight Night 225 will have a different feel, however, as he pays respect to the victims of the deadly fires in his native Hawaii.

The No.1-ranked featherweight shared footage of his emotional appearance at the media day for the event in which he revealed his plan to honor the victims of the tragedy, captioning the tweet:

"Before doing my media day, I shared a post of loved ones that have passed away to the Maui fires. Seeing faces of children, families, kapunas… it hit me hard. In honor of those lives that have been lost in the fire and to the heroes that are doing what they can, my walk out song is dedicated to you guys.

"Also in solidarity to the people of Lahaina, I will be wearing red trunks in my fight for the first time. If anyone out there who wants to put in their hand and help the families that have been directly affected by the fires, go to @lahaina_ohana_venmo on ig and donate. Thank you everyone for your support and kind works, let’s keep up the good fight. #blessyourself"

The wildfires in Hawaii have left at least 115 people dead and an additional 1,100 missing in the town of Lahaina. While the fire has been contained, there is an ongoing search for those who are missing. There has been an estimated $6 billion worth of damage.

Max Holloway details checking on Conor McGregor mid-fight

Conor McGregor remains the last featherweight not named Alexander Volkanovski to defeat Max Holloway. 'Blessed' recently shared a story of a moment during their 2013 bout in which he cl his opponent's health. During a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, the No.1-ranked featherweight stated:

"I had him in half guard and he was passing and I had his ankle and right when he had passed I hit and that's how he hurt his knee in the fight. He hurt his knee and he screamed like a hurtful scream. I'm in there, I'm on the bottom holding him, I'm like, 'you okay?' He's like 'yeah, yeah keep fighting mate, keep fighting'."

McGregor went on to win the bout by unanimous decision. Holloway followed with a 17 fight win streak that ended when he faced Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 236.