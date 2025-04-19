Max Holloway builds perfect "world champion" MMA fighter using skillsets of UFC legends like Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre among others

Max Holloway is one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, so when asked from which fighters he'd borrow key attributes to create a hypothetical 'perfect' fighter, he had his answer ready. The attributes in question revolved around takedowns, power, footwork, stamina/cardio, boxing, defense, and celebrations.

The Hawaiian legend gave his answer in a recent sitdown with Uninterrupted. The clip was shared on X by Championship Rounds. Several of Holloway's picks are hard to argue against, with three of them being among the greatest fighters of all time.

"Man, I would have to go with... I'd go with GSP (Georges St-Pierre) [for takedowns]. Francis Ngannou [for power]. We gotta go for power with that guy. Hmm, it's [footwork] a tough one, cause I don't want somebody who is... I can't think of anyone so I'm just going to plug myself in."

Despite being known for his own bottomless gas tank, Holloway elected for a different choice besides himself when it came to cardio.

"I guess [for cardio] the stamina machine that everybody keeps talking about right now would have to be Merab [Dvalishvili], so Merab's stamina. I put myself in there [for boxing]. I mean, you gotta go for the best boxer in UFC. Takedown defense, grappling defense, and defense of a stand-up, I'd go Jon Jones. Let's put 'Mighty Mouse' (Demetrious Johnson) there [for celebrations]. He has one of the sickest celebrations."

Check out Max Holloway building the perfect fighter:

Curiously, despite recently suffering the ufc-knockout-month-october-2024-ilia-topuria-s-stunning-left-hook-hand-max-holloway-first-ever-ko-loss" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">first knockout of his career against MMA boxer extraordinaire Ilia Topuria, 'Blessed' elected against mentioning the Spaniard, whose striking has been heralded by many as among the very best in the sport.

Max Holloway has returned to lightweight

After struggling to defeat Alexander Volkanovski and reclaim his UFC featherweight title, Max Holloway spent years as a title gatekeeper. He could defeat everyone but the champion, and this same trend continued when he took on Ilia Topuria, who defended his featherweight belt by knocking out the Hawaiian.

After losing to Topuria, Holloway confirmed his move to the lightweight division. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel in November last year, he said:

"I can honestly say I think I'm done with 145. Your boy is only getting older. I turn 33. This cut – no excuses. This cut was easy, bro. Shout out to my wife. They helped make this cut really easy, but it takes a tole cutting weight, period. No matter what weight you are.

"I had to give up ramen for my '45 camps. So I'm done with that. I don't ever want to give up ramen again. 155, here we come and 155 is where I want to stay."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (5:00):

