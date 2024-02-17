Max Holloway calls out Mexican mega-star as his dream boxing matchup

Max Holloway famously stated during his fight against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1 that he was "the best boxer in the UFC."

The quote has lived on in the memory of fans who watched his record-breaking striking display against Kattar and during a recent fan Q&A, 'Blessed' named his dream boxing matchup.

He recently joined a panel of fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Aljamain Sterling, and Jim Miller, who are all set to appear on the much anticipated UFC 300 card in April.

Holloway, who has defeated several Mexican MMA fighters in his career, such as Brian Ortega, was asked by a fan why he thinks that Mexican fans still show love to 'Blessed'.

He said this:

"Brother, I'm Hawaiian. Our heritage is the same. I might as well just call myself part Mexican right now. You see the chain on me?!"

When asked who he would like to face in the boxing ring, the former champion said this:

"You just named a bunch of Mexicans, so why not go for Canelo [Alvarez]. That would be fun."

Watch Max Holloway's answer below from 25:25:

Max Holloway predicts UFC 298 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria

UFC 298 will take place on Feb. 17 and is set to be headlined by arguably the most anticipated featherweight title fight since Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

Alexander Volkanovski will return to 145 pounds to defend his title since 2019 against surging contender Ilia Topuria.

'El Matador' has stated that his clash with Volkanovski will be among his easiest fights yet, whilst 'The Great' has shared his eagerness to teach the title challenger some humility.

Both men hold undefeated records at featherweight, and fans can expect an epic display when the two fighters meet in the main event.

Max Holloway featured as part of yesterday's UFC 300 press conference alongside several other fighters who will appear on the card. 'Blessed' was asked to predict Volkanovski vs. Topuria, and he said this:

"There's a reason they didn't give me Ilia. They wanted him to make it to this fight... Volk is hearing you guys chatter. Volk's last fight - getting finished, whatever. He's hearing the 'Old Man' talk. The guy really has the dog in him, you guys are going to find out tomorrow. I think he finishes Ilia within four or five [rounds]." [20:10-20:35 in the aforementioned video]