Max Holloway and Daniel Cormier have shared a good friendship for many years, and share a healthy competition for the self-proclaimed "Daddest Man on the Planet" title.

Holloway is set to face Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Kansas City this weekend. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, 'Blessed' sat down with Cormier to discuss all things fighting. The pair shared a hilarious moment when 'DC' brought up the incident where Holloway no-showed at the American Kickboxing Academy, where Cormier trains.

According to 'DC', Max Holloway said that he would be interested in traveling to AKA to work on his wrestling with Daniel Cormier. However, 'Blessed' never ended up going.

Cormier said this:

"The training with you was good though? You know, the training with me and you, coming to California. I went on my show on ESPN and was like, 'Yeah man Max is gonna come and work.' Dog you work so hard in the gym. Wait, what happened?"

He added:

"I was sitting at the gym, waiting at the door! Like, any minute he'll be here. So what happened?"

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:45):

Aljamain Sterling predicts Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently broke down the UFC Kansas City main event between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen.

Allen is riding a 10-fight winning streak and has proven himself to be one of the most promising contenders in the division. He defeated Dan Hooker in sublime fashion at UFC London last year, and recently defeated Calvin Kattar via TKO after the latter injured his knee in the bout.

Holloway will be looking to bounce back from his defeat to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 last year. 'Blessed' has faced Volkanovski three times and has come up short on all three occasions. Holloway has not lost belief in himself that he is the true champion of the division, and a win against Allen will strengthen his position as the No.1 contender.

Aljamain Sterling previewed the bout in a recent YouTube video, and said this:

"I know Allen is surging right now but for some reason I feel like Max Holloway is going to turn him back and show that he is still THE GUY at this weight class outside of Alex Volkanovski..."

Catch Aljamain Sterling's comments below (3:15):

