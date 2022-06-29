"I don't want to fight a day after 35" - Max Holloway discloses potential retirement timeline

Max Holloway is a man with a plan. 'Blessed' already has his retirement plans in place and is working towards making sure that everything goes accordingly. The former featherweight champion has revealed that he will continue to fight until he's 35 years of age. Once he turns 35, Holloway doesn't plan on sticking around much longer.

Having said that, Hollway admits that nobody knows what the future holds and he may still have the same passion for fighting when he's 35 and can continue further.

However, he'd rather satiate his love for competing by replacing MMA with E-Sports in five years' time. For those who don't know, the Hawaiian is an avid gamer.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole, Holloway spoke about his potential retirement:

"We'll see what happens, you know. I don't know, you know, I mean I don't wanna... I've been saying I don't want to fight a day after 35 you know, so we'll see when 35 comes through. I'm a competitive guy. Maybe I can fill in that competitiveness with the competitive sports in Esports when it comes that time."

Watch the full interview below:

Max Holloway believes he's "the champ" heading into UFC 276

Max Holloway is set to co-headline the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view event alongside reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. UFC 276 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 2. This is going to be the third time the pair have shared the octagon.

𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗹🩸 @DaredevilUFC Probably the most exciting fight on the card, it’s gonna be a war #UFC276 Probably the most exciting fight on the card, it’s gonna be a war #UFC276 https://t.co/7YgX90caqN

Volkanovski is 2-0 up right now but Holloway will look to pull one back this weekend. 'Blessed' believes that the title doesn't necessarily define a champion. Regarded as one of the greatest featherweights of all time, Holloway will step inside the octagon believing he is the real featherweight champion despite not having the belt.

BengÎn🍀 @Bengin999 In 10 days time, Max Holloway shocks the world and regains his throne In 10 days time, Max Holloway shocks the world and regains his throne 👑 https://t.co/ZswaJqsSGc

According to 'Blessed', he's competing to become the best in the world and it's pointless to even try if he himself doesn't believe that he is the best. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Max Holloway said:

"At the end of the day, I always told myself the belt doesn’t define you. I’m a champion... That’s just the way that you’ve got to carry yourself. If you don’t carry yourself that way, then why are you fighting? Are you fighting to be the second best in the world? That makes no sense. So I keep telling myself that I’m the best and I’m the champ, and it is what it is. If you disagree, then we can figure it out in the octagon."

Watch the full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far