Max Holloway dismisses Ilia Topuria's historic three-fight knockout streak: "UFC are lining people up for him"

Max Holloway recently weighed in on Ilia Topuria's recent run, taking out three legends of the sport. Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight throne, followed it up with a finish of Holloway, and then dismantled Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight belt at UFC 317.

Each of those names has held UFC gold and several records. However, for Holloway, there’s a difference between names and context. Volkanovski stepped in after a knockout loss to Islam Makhachev, while Oliveira was coming off just one win.

Holloway was asked to weigh in on whether Topuria could end up as the GOAT when his career is all said and done during a recent interview with SHAK MMA. He said:

"I mean, for sure, you know, you can't sleep on it, you know, but it's just tough, right? He has the names, right? He beat the names, and you can't deny that. ...When you look at that Volk fight, you know, with Volk coming off [the KO loss to Makhachev] of what he did, that's kind of crazy. But people just look at the name, they're not looking at the record."

He added:

"And then me, and then Charles did what he did. But Charles was only on a one-fight win streak, you know. So, at the end of the day, it's just moments, you know, and it's just names. It is one of the greatest names, for sure, that he beat in history. But the man is doing what he's supposed to do, you know. UFC are lining people up for him and he's just knocking them down, you know. So fair play to him. He's going out there doing his job."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (6:40):

Max Holloway eyes potential title shot against Ilia Topuria with statement win at UFC 318

Max Holloway knows what’s at stake on July 19. He faces Dustin Poirier for the BMF belt at UFC 318 and believes a big win could open the door to a rematch with Ilia Topuria.

Their first meeting ended with Holloway getting knocked out at UFC 308. Since then, both men have moved to lightweight. Topuria captured the belt recently with a knockout win against Charles Oliveira, and Holloway wants his redemption.

Shedding light on his plans in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Holloway said:

“You’re only as good as your last fight. UFC is about moments. You go out there and make a moment just like with UFC 300. We had the chances of making moments, and if I can go out there and get a moment and get everybody excited about it, who’s to say that I’m not fighting for a title come end of the year or early next year?”

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (17:55):

