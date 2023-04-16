Max Holloway earns career nemesis Alexander Volkanovski's respect with octagon war against Arnold Allen 

UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski has shared words of praise for Max Holloway following the culmination of the UFC Kansas City event.

'The Great' took to Twitter to praise the fight IQ and experience that Holloway showed in his fight against Arnold Allen.

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski #UFCKansasCity Max showing great fight IQ and experience. High level fight…well done lads Max showing great fight IQ and experience. High level fight…well done lads 👏 #UFCKansasCity

Holloway and Allen locked horns in the main event of UFC Kansas City that took place at the T-Mobile Center.

Coming into the fight, Allen was riding an impressive 12-fight win streak that included victories over fighters like Dan Hooker, Gilbert Melendez, and Calvin Kattar.

Holloway, on the other hand, suffered defeat in his last UFC outing.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair where both fighters landed heavy shots on each other. The contest lasted the allotted five rounds and went to the judges' scorecards. With 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 on the three judges' scorecards, 'Blessed' took home a unanimous decision victory.

By emerging victorious, Holloway also handed 'Almighty' his first loss of his UFC career.

With the victory, Holloway achieved several UFC milestones. After April 15, the 31-year-old extended his record for most wins (19) in the promotion's featherweight division.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFCKansasCity Max Holloway extends his featherweight wins record Max Holloway extends his featherweight wins record 📈 #UFCKansasCity https://t.co/ztgBi324YJ

'Blessed' also surpassed the 3000-mark in terms of significant strikes landed in UFC fights.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



UNREAL 🤯 Max Holloway has surpassed 3,000 significant strikes landed in his UFC career #UFCKansasCity UNREAL 🤯 Max Holloway has surpassed 3,000 significant strikes landed in his UFC career #UFCKansasCityUNREAL 🤯 https://t.co/LA7RL4if5R

A look at Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski's rivalry

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski is considered to be one of the most iconic rivalries in modern MMA. The two featherweights have shared the UFC octagon a total of three times and each time, the UFC featherweight belt was on the line.

Their first encounter took place at UFC 245 where Volkanovski scored a comfortable decision victory and by doing so, dethroned 'Blessed' to become the new 145-pound king.

They faced off again at UFC 251. This time, the contest was much closer but with 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47 on the three scorecards, Volkanovski took home the split-decision victory.

Their trilogy fight went down at UFC 276. That night, 'The Great' put on a masterclass and scored a dominant decision victory with 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45 on the three judges' scorecards.

Max Holloway is currently in a tough spot as he has lost to Volkanovski three times. Hence, the possibility of a fourth fight for the title between the two seems unlikely for now.

It might be better for 'Blessed' to move up to lightweight and explore his options there for the time being.

