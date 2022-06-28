Max Holloway explains how marriage helped him focus more on trilogy against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276, "took a lot of things" off his plate

Max Holloway recently married his long-time partner Alessa Quizon in a scenic beachside ceremony in Waianae, Honolulu County. The couple, who has been together since 2020, recently tied the knot on 16 April 2022.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Holloway could be seen lavishing praise on his new wife. 'Blessed' discussed how easy his life has been since marriage, calling his wife a "superhero" for helping him focus more on his career.

When asked about his wife's role in preparation for his upcoming trilogy fight, 'Blessed' had the following to say:

" My wife made my life easier. She took a lot of things off my plate and she just makes it easier. So, all I got to do is go there, focus, do my thing...That woman! They are amazing. She is amazing. They are like almost superheroes you know...She does a lot and I am just super grateful for her."

You can check out Max Holloway's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

Holloway will defend his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of UFC 276. The fight is set to take place on July 2, 2022, at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Max Holloway recalls fight with Charles Oliveira; wants a rematch

Max Holloway expressed his willingness to compete against Charles Oliveira after his upcoming bout with Alexander Volkanovski in order to finish some "unfinished business", referring to his last outing versus Oliveira at UFC Fight Night 74 back in 2015.

Despite 'Blessed' defeating the Brazilian, the fight lasted only ninety-six seconds, so Holloway wants to test himself against 'do Bronx' for a little lengthier amount of time in order to test himself against the former lightweight champion.

Holloway said:

"He and I know that we have unfinished business since like forever [because of how the first fight went] so we'll see what happens. It'd be an honor to share the octagon again and like I said, Alex is on the other side talking about it, so if we get it done July 2nd, who knows? Dana White's saying stuff like 'Alexander, whatever he wants,' so we'll find out July 2nd what Max wants and gets."

You can check out the full interview with Max Holloway below:

