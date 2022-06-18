Max Holloway generously gives away UFC 251 gear, signed gloves, and more to Hawaii Food Bank fundraiser donors

Max Holloway recently supported the Hawaii Food Bank by holding a fundraiser. Every donor has a chance of winning various prizes like Holloway's previously worn fight gear, a trip to the United States to see his fight, one-year subscriptions to UFC Fight Pass, gift cards and many more.

‘Blessed’ posted the following announcement on his social media:

🥊 Donate at Donate to the @hawaiifoodbank for a chance to win the ultimate @ufc experience with me including fight-worn gear from my UFC 251 title fight, two seats to a future U.S. fight of mine, round trip travel + hotel and more!🥊 Donate at winwith.fandiem.com/ufc or @winwithfandiem 🚨 Donate to the @hawaiifoodbank for a chance to win the ultimate @ufc experience with me including fight-worn gear from my UFC 251 title fight, two seats to a future U.S. fight of mine, round trip travel + hotel and more!🥊 Donate at winwith.fandiem.com/ufc or @winwithfandiem https://t.co/n0wwptBEyq

By making a donation via fandiem.com, every donor has a chance to win Holloway's fight gear from his title bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251, a trip to the U.S. for his future fight, a chance to meet the former UFC title holder during fight week and autographed gloves, posters, etc. from the event.

The three runner ups will receive a one-year subscription to UFC Fight Pass streaming service and $100 giftcards to UFCStore.com and BumpBoxx. The fundraiser will end on September 15 with all profits going to the Hawaii Food Bank.

The Hawaii Food Bank is a non-profit agency that provides food to the people of Hawaii. Due to the pandemic, nearly a quarter of a million Hawaiian residents are currently struggling with food scarcity problems.

Max Holloway to receive the Forrest Griffin Community Award

This isn't the first time that ‘Blessed’ supported a noble cause, and that’s why he will be presented with the Forrest Griffin Community Award during the upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. As the 2021 recipient of the award, he will receive a $25,000 donation which will support a charity of his choice.

Max Holloway is well known for his charity work. Back in 2020, he visited various children’s hospitals and met with terminally ill children. Him and the UFC have partnered with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, the only pediatric children’s hospital in the state of Nevada, and also visited children affected by various forms of cancer.

He also helped fight the effects of the pandemic on Hawaii, when the unemployment rate eclipsed by 40%. Max Holloway took part in a digital fundraised as part of the ALL4HAWAII challenge to gather financial support for those affected by the new reality. The initiative was a success as $50,000 was raised to fight the food struggle across the Hawaiian Islands.

A year ago, his UFC 251 fight gear was auctioned for $21,000 for the benefit of the Hawaii Food Bank. However, the gear was returned and now serves as a prize in another fundraiser.

Finally, Max Holloway continues to serve as Hawaii Food Bank’s global ambassador and gathers additional funds by the next fundraiser. He also launched his own e-commerce platform www.shopmaxholloway.com with a percentage of post-fight merchandise sales going to the Hawaii Food Bank.

