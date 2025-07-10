Max Holloway gets 100% real about being betting favorite to headline proposed UFC White House event: "On the lawn, bro?"

Max Holloway is thrilled about the possibility of headlining the rumored UFC White House card. United States President Donald Trump recently mentioned his intention to host a UFC event at the White House. This is expected to be a part of the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations in 2026. Many in the MMA community have shared their opinions on the potential card since the announcement.

Ad

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Holloway was asked to share his thoughts on being favored to headline the UFC White House event according to betting odds. Holloway replied:

"On the lawn, bro? You know what I mean? My first ever amateur kickboxing fight was in a lawn. Why not headline a fight at the White House on the lawn? Would be ridiculous. That'd be huge. That'd be cool."

Ad

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Getting to be able to do that would be huge. Then maybe they do something like, on the bonuses you don't pay taxes or something. Instead of taking money just say, 'No taxes for this this year for the Performance of the Night winner.' Hell yeah please."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (18:19):

Ad

Ad

Max Holloway on being the "bad guy" heading into his next fight

Max Holloway, one of the most beloved UFC fighters, is set to face another fan favorite, Dustin Poirier in his next fight. The fight will take place in Poirier's home state of Louisiana, where fans are likely to support 'The Diamond' as it will be his final competitive MMA appearance.

Ad

In the aforementioned interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Holloway shared his thoughts on being viewed as the "bad guy" despite being a fan favorite:

"I should be [a bad guy]. That's the way I'm looking at it. No matter who you are, if somebody fought me, even if you're loved by many, you come fight me in Hawaii, you're probably going to be a bad guy, even if you're a great dude... If I got to be the bad guy, I want to be the bad guy because it is his last dance and I want to get my hand raised. So be it. At the end of the day, it's business." [11:00]

Holloway vs. Poirier will headline the UFC 318 pay-per-view event scheduled for July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will mark the third encounter in their competitive rivalry, with Holloway's ceremonial BMF title on the line. Poirier currently leads the rivalry 2-0, and Holloway has expressed that the motivation to avoid an 0-3 record in their trilogy is driving him in this fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.