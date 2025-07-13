Max Holloway gets brutally honest about what sparked the final 10-second war with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300: "Gave me his opportunity"

Max Holloway, while recalling his 2024 bout with Justin Gaethje, has disclosed that he gestured to the middle of the octagon in the final seconds as a sign of respect for his opponent for agreeing to the fight.

At UFC 300, Holloway knocked out Gaethje with just one second remaining in the last round to secure the BMF title. 'Blessed' received the Fight of the Night award and the Performance of the Night award for scoring one of the most icy knockouts of UFC history.

During a recent sit-down with the UFC, 'Blessed' revealed why he gave Gaethje the final 10 seconds to fire back. He said:

"I remember hearing the 10 seconds. I was like, 'man, this guy gave me his opportunity, I'm going to give him his.' Point down to the ground. He agreed, and we both started swinging. I knew that if I can land something that I might hurt him bad, and I did."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

Max Holloway believes Justin Gaethje hits harder than Ilia Topuria

Despite being knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, Max Holloway has a different opinion about who he believes is the hardest hitter he has ever faced. In a recent interview with Stake, 'Blessed' said:

"I have been asked how hard he really hit? When I was in there, I did not feel like this guy hit so much harder. But the guy must hit hard. Cause when you are hit hard, then your body does something that it is not used to. And then you think to yourself, what the hell? But comparing his punch. When I fought Gaethje, I felt some things. I felt that Gaethje hits hard and Gaethje kicks hard. When Ilia hit me, nothing was like, 'oh man, he hits hard or whatever.'"

However, Holloway agrees that 'El Matador' might be one of the hardest hitters in UFC history.

"But you have to say that he hits hard because you see what happens to people when he touches them. So at the end of the day, maybe it is hard to deny that he might be one of the biggest punchers in UFC history, pound for pound, for sure."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

