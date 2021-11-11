Max Holloway hints at a potential fight with Conor McGregor in March; says he'll walk out to DJ Francesco's music

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are again at each other's throats on Twitter.

Conor McGregor responded to a tweet from the former UFC featherweight champion to ignite the latest insults. McGregor, who defeated Holloway in 2013, labeled 'Blessed' as "light work."

Holloway turned the tables, quipping he'd walk out to DJ Francesco's music if the two fought again. You'll recall DJ Francesco as the purported victim of a recent punch from 'The Notorious.'

As things stand, however, there is no indication the UFC is looking to book Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2. Though, it's obviously no secret the two men want another octagon meeting.

Here's the hilarious response from Max Holloway, as he claimed he would walk out to DJ Francesco for a potential Conor McGregor rematch:

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway faced each other in 2013

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway shared the octagon early in their UFC days to establish a lasting rivalry. The two faced off at featherweight, a scrap the Irishman won via decision.

Since, both Conor McGregor and Max Holloway have come a long way in the MMA ranks. McGregor has won the UFC featherweight title and also captured the company's lightweight championship.

Those accolades aside, Conor McGregor has struggled of late with octagon life. The Irishman is on a two-fight losing streak, having lost both times to Dustin Poirier, once at UFC 257 and then the trilogy at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway facing off against one another

Meanwhile, a few years after McGregor's featherweight success, Holloway claimed his own UFC featherweight title and had a nice championship run, defending his belt against the likes of Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega.

Max Holloway will return to the octagon this weekend against Yair Rodriguez after having beaten Calvin Kattar earlier in the year. A win for Holloway will likely confirm another title shot against Alexander Volkanovski and sweeten the pot for a rematch with McGregor.

Edited by Josh Evanoff