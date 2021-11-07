"Yous deserved it" - Conor McGregor says he's 'not sorry' for punching people outside the cage; claims his butler deletes controversial tweets

Conor McGregor has suggested that he’s “not sorry” for punching people, be it inside or outside the MMA cage.

Additionally, addressing his penchant for deleting some of his tweets, Conor McGregor jokingly claimed that he has a butler who deletes his controversial tweets. Taking to his official Twitter account, McGregor posted the following remarks:

“To anyone that ever got a smack off me I’m not sorry yous deserved it.”

“I don’t delete tweets, my butler does.”

Conor McGregor later deleted those tweets.

Conor McGregor's tweets

Many believe that Conor McGregor’s aforementioned tweets are a reference to the alleged altercation that took place between him and Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti.

Facchinetti and his wife Wilma Helena Faissol claimed that Conor McGregor was at a party with them at a nightclub in Rome on October 17. They noted that McGregor was friendly until he suddenly punched Facchinetti. They claim the alleged attack was completely unprovoked.

In the aftermath of the alleged incident, Wilma Helena Faissol referred to Conor McGregor as an unstable and dangerous person. Similarly, Facchinetti noted that he still doesn't understand why the former two-division UFC champion attacked him. In a recent interview with Tudor Leonte, Facchinetti indicated that there’s video evidence of the incident.

“Where are the videos? I think, if that video is going out, sorry for Mr. McGregor but this is the last time he can punch in normal life and inside the octagon because I'm waiting that type of video. When I went out I say to my wife and my friends I don't want to do nothing you know. He can kill me okay? Because his punch is like a Kalashnikov, he can kill me okay? I am alive, I'm lucky, I want to go back. My friend Ben said to me, 'If you don't do nothing you are f***ing stupid because you saw what happened. The bodyguards are not for defend[ing] McGregor against the people, they are defend[ing] the people from Mr. McGregor.' He told me, 'You need to go to the police first because the next time he punch another guy and that guy die or go to the hospital or something bad happens, it's also your fault...”

Catch Facchinetti's comments below:

According to Facchinetti, they were leaving and McGregor asked to stay a bit more more, and then punched him. The one and only @MrTudorLeonte wrapped up an interesting interview with Francesco Facchinetti, the Italian personality alleged punched by Conor McGregor.According to Facchinetti, they were leaving and McGregor asked to stay a bit more more, and then punched him. The one and only @MrTudorLeonte wrapped up an interesting interview with Francesco Facchinetti, the Italian personality alleged punched by Conor McGregor.According to Facchinetti, they were leaving and McGregor asked to stay a bit more more, and then punched him. https://t.co/hf8NZnxEYp

Conor McGregor aims to return to the octagon in 2022

Conor McGregor is currently on the road to recovery. The Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury earlier this year. He’s likely to return to professional MMA competition in 2022.

‘The Notorious’ is excited about his comeback and has even hinted at a potential fight at welterweight. McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be determined.

Edited by Harvey Leonard