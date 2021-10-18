"He is an unstable and dangerous person" - Francesco Facchinetti's wife details what went down between her husband and Conor McGregor

Francesco Facchinetti’s wife, Wilma Helena Faissol, has opened up on the incident between her husband and Conor McGregor.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Wilma Helena Faissol put forth a post in Italian suggesting that the altercation between Francesco Facchinetti and Conor McGregor was completely unprovoked. She reiterated Facchinetti’s allegations that McGregor attacked him for no valid reason.

A rough translation of the statement she posted on social media has been included in a TMZ report on the incident. A few excerpts from her statement read as follows:

“…Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he hit him. Luckily, he (Francesco) was very close so he (Conor) couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed.”

She then warned people to stay away from Conor McGregor, calling him "unstable."

“I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away. He will stay in Italy until October 26th. If you see him stay away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person.”

The incident reportedly took place at around 2:30 am on October 17 at a hotel in Rome, Italy. Francesco Facchinetti, an Italian DJ and celebrity, has claimed that he was on the receiving end of a punch from Conor McGregor.

Facchinetti and his wife were with McGregor, his fiancée, and a few other people when the alleged attack transpired. The DJ claims that McGregor punched him unprovoked and broke his nose, adding that he now plans to sue the MMA superstar.

Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback

Conor McGregor suffered back-to-back losses earlier this year. ‘The Notorious’ last fought Dustin Poirier in their trilogy matchup at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury during the fight and lost via first-round TKO.

The injury sidelined Conor McGregor for the rest of the year. Nevertheless, the Irishman is well on the road to recovery and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

Also Read

Presently, Conor McGregor’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed. As for his legal troubles, the belief is that additional details on his altercation with Francesco Facchinetti are likely to unravel in the days to come.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh