Watch: Conor McGregor is followed by a street full of people as he walks with Dee Devlin in Rome

Conor McGregor is one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Wherever 'The Notorious' goes, people gather in crowds to catch a glimpse of the Irishman.

McGregor recently uploaded a post to his Instagram account where he can be seen roaming the streets of Rome with his long-term partner Dee Devlin. In the video, the former two-division UFC champion is surrounded by a street full of people. The crowd followed him as he navigated his way through Italy's capital.

You can take a look at the crazy video below:

In the caption, McGregor shared his feelings about his visit to Italy.

"It’s great to see Italy, and especially Rome, on its feet strong and vibrant and energetic and Italian silk on the skin, is it butter, no it’s McGregor and the Italians. Italia."

Teddy Atlas believes it will be tough for Conor McGregor to compete at the highest level of competition in MMA

Boxing coach Teddy Atlas recently sat down for an interview with Submission Radio.

At one point during the interaction, Atlas stated that he doesn't believe Conor McGregor will achieve the same level of success he once had when he returns to action.

"Physically, as a fighter, I don't think he can sustain the level of effort and accomplishment and success that he sustained three, four or five years ago... because now it's a different breed. It's different [fighters] that he's facing. He's not facing guys who can just walk in and get caught with that left hand... So it's gonna be tough."

Watch Teddy Atlas' full interview with Submission Radio below:

Conor McGregor was last seen in the octagon when he took on Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered a gruesome injury in the fight. He broke his left leg in the closing seconds of the first round.

Poirier was declared the winner via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage. The defeat marked McGregor's second setback against 'The Diamond' this year.

