Is Conor McGregor married and who is his life partner?

Conor McGregor has reached the pinnacle of success in his MMA career, and there is one woman who has been by his side all along.

Conor McGregor is currently engaged to be married to his longtime partner, Dee Devlin.

The two got engaged last year, and the news was revealed on Dee Devlin's 33rd birthday on August 9, 2020. Conor McGregor shared a picture of the two of them, with Devlin showing off the engagement ring.

McGregor captioned the post, "What a birthday, my future wife!"

No wedding date or venue has been revealed by the pair yet, but the Irishman recently confirmed that it is going to be a grand affair, whenever it takes place.

Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier and suffered the first knockout loss of his career. Ahead of the bout, Conor McGregor spoke to ExtraTV about his wedding. He confirmed that the wedding will take place in Ireland, but they were yet to zero in on the location.

"My wedding is going to be extravagant, that's for damn sure. We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. We have got to find the location; it's going to be Ireland, I'm gonna get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it's a big process. Let's see what happens, I'm ready for it all," said Conor McGregor in the interview.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have two kids together - a boy named Conor Jr. and a girl named Croia. They are expecting a third child sometime soon.

The family revealed the news of Devlin's pregnancy at Christmas last year. In early April, Conor McGregor posted that the newest addition to the family was due in a few weeks.

When did Conor McGregor meet Dee Devlin?

Conor McGregor met Dee Devlin at a nightclub in Dublin in 2008 when he was only 19 years old. Speaking to VIP magazine in 2013, McGregor said that he thought Dee Devlin was a nice girl and wanted to chat with her.

"I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub. I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls," he said.

Dee Devlin has been at Conor McGregor's side all throughout his MMA career and also manages his businesses.