"McGregor and sons" - Conor McGregor gives an update as to when his third child is expected

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced the arrival of the newest addition to the McGregor family. According to The Notorious One's latest post on Instagram, he and his partner Dee Devlin are set to welcome their third child in a few weeks.

In the post, Conor McGregor said that his eldest son Conor Jack McGregor Jr., will soon have a brother and jokingly claimed that the pair would be collectively referred to as either The McGregor brothers or McGregor and sons.

Apart from Junior, Conor McGregor also has a daughter named Croia. While Junior was born in May 2017, his younger sister was born in January 2019.

"Discussing entities with my son Conor Jr. We are super excited for his little brother to join the team in a few weeks. The McGregor Brothers. Or how bout this...McGregor and Sons," McGregor wrote on Instagram.

Conor McGregor is set to clash with Dustin Poirier in an all-important trilogy fight

While Conor McGregor is currently preparing to welcome his third child into the world, he will soon have to shift his focus elsewhere. On July 10, in the main event of UFC 264, Conor McGregor will take on Dustin Poirier in a rivalry-settling trilogy fight.

The pair fought each other for the first time back in 2014, when McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round. However, a lot of time has passed since then and neither McGregor nor Poirier are the fighters they once used to be. In January earlier this year, McGregor and Poirier faced each other in the headliner of UFC 257.

A new and improved Poirier used calf kicks to devastating effect in the fight, methodically breaking down his Irish counterpart. Once McGregor's lead leg gave way, Poirier managed to dispatch the Irishman with ease. Poirier picked up a massive TKO victory and became the first man to put McGregor to knock McGregor out inside the cage.

Conor McGregor is now preparing to 'adjust and absolutely destroy' Poirier in the upcoming trilogy fight, but will he be able to do that? McGregor doesn't have a lot of time to adjust to his opponent's strategy.

Advertisement

In addition to finding ways to tweak his own game plan, McGregor also needs to develop a way to win, especially since Poirier took McGregor's best shots last time around and still didn't go down.

Do you think Conor McGregor will defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 261? Sound off in the comments.