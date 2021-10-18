Who is Francesco Facchinetti?

Francesco Facchinetti grabbed headlines after Conor McGregor allegedly punched him at a nightclub in Rome earlier today. The Italian claimed he was randomly attacked by the Irishman. It remains unclear what provoked the UFC superstar to lose his cool.

Facchinetti is an Italian DJ, music producer, singer, and a TV show presenter. Also known as 'DJ Francesco' or simply 'Oz', the 41-year-old was born in Milan, Italy, on 2 May, 1980.

Facchinetti remains a popular figure in the Italian music industry, with 2.2 million combined followers on Instagram and Twitter. According to his Twitter bio, two of his songs have received diamond status so far.

Facchinetti has also enjoyed a considerable amount of screen time on television. In 2007, he hosted a reality show called L'isola dei famosi. A year later, the 41-year-old presented X Factor Italia, the Italian version of the original British singing show.

Facchinetti's music endeavors can be attributed to his father, Roby, who was a singer as well. The father and son duo also judged the third season of The Voice of Italy.

Francesco Facchinetti first rose to fame in 2003 after his debut single La canzone del capitano was ranked as high as No.3 on the Italian music chart. In 2007, 'DJ Francesco' ended his music career. Seven years later, he decided to make a return.

Facchinetti has released three studio albums and 14 singles.

Francesco Facchinetti plans to sue Conor McGregor

After being punched by Conor McGregor and left with a bloody nose and lips, Francesco Facchinetti plans to sue the Irish superstar. The Italian DJ said McGregor's punch could have landed on his wife or kids, which has prompted him to move to court against the UFC lightweight:

“I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person," said Francesco Facchinetti.

Conor McGregor is currently healing from a leg injury he sustained in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He is on a six-month medical suspension that will keep him out of competitive action until January 2022.

