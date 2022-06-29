Max Holloway interested in boxing Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather and others for massive payday with UFC on board

Max Holloway would love to transition to boxing down the line provided that the UFC brass is on board with the idea. Ever since Conor McGregor bagged a multi-million dollar payday to fight Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, UFC fighters have been open to the idea of crossover fights.

Reigning UFC welterweight and heavyweight champions Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou have expressed desires to fight boxing legends Canelo Alvarez and Tyson Fury, respectively. Holloway too is keen to box big names and take home lucrative paychecks down the line.

As for potential opponents, Holloway is open to fighting the likes of Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather. During a recent interaction with Morning Kombat, 'Blessed' said:

"I would love to figure out a way, get UFC on board or something and fight somebody for a crazy amount of money. I would love to fight Floyd, I'd love to fight any of the other top guys at 147lbs you know, we'll see, who knows..."

Max Holloway regards himself as the "best boxer in the UFC"

One of the most prolific strikers to have ever graced the octagon, Max Holloway considers himself the best boxer in the UFC. During the fifth and final round of his masterful performance against Calvin Kattar back in January 2021, Holloway was seen screaming at the commentators, claiming he's "the best boxer in the UFC."

In an incredible sequence, Holloway looked away from his opponent while saying these words. Despite that, he managed to dodge punches thrown by Kattar and even landed one of his own.

The former UFC featherweight champion holds the record for landing the most significant strikes in UFC history and definitely ranks as one of the best strikers of all time. While it remains to be seen how he fares against the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Holloway can surely hold his own inside the boxing ring.

For now though, he must focus on his upcoming featherweight title fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 on July 2. The Hawaiian will look to exact revenge for the two losses he suffered against the Australian at UFC 245 and UFC 251 respectively.

