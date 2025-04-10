Max Holloway makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Max Holloway provided a detailed breakdown and prediction for the upcoming main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

On April 12, the UFC 314 main event will determine a new featherweight champion after Ilia Topuria vacated the throne. Volkanovski, a former 145-pound world champion, is scheduled to fight Lopes, a rising superstar coming off five consecutive wins.

Max Holloway, who's fought Volkanovski three times, broke down Saturday's main event by saying:

"There's only two ways I can see this fight going. If Alex is the winner, I think he goes to vintage Alex, stick and move, pop shot, improvised leg kicks, maybe grapple, maybe against the fence, some dirty boxing against the fence. He ekes out a decision, maybe a unanimous decision. Or if Diego wins, it is within the first three rounds. I think Diego catches him. Diego likes to, he comes at you at 100 miles per hour. He comes at you, and he's like a crazy train. He is like the train flying off the tracks. He comes running at you, punching at you."

Holloway continued:

"So it's, I think, the most dangerous part of this fight is definitely the first two rounds for Volk, maybe three, but if Volk goes to vintage Volk, sticking and moving, leg kicking, being smart, getting him against the cage, grinding upon him, maybe even take him down here and there. At the end of the day, I think Volk is going to recapture, but I can see capturing it and catching Volk, but it's MMA, we see what happens."

Watch Max Holloway's breakdown of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes below:

Alexander Volkanovski looks to silence the doubters by taking out Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski started his UFC tenure with 12 consecutive wins, including two featherweight title defenses against Max Holloway.

Over the past two years, the Aussie superstar has endured several setbacks in his fighting career, losing three out of his last four outings. Volkanovski is also coming off back-to-back knockout losses against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Heading into UFC 314, the 36-year-old faces questions about his durability at this stage of his career. With a win against Diego Lopes, Volkanovski would postpone most of the calls for his retirement.

