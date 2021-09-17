Max Holloway next fight: When is 'Blessed' expected to return to the octagon?

Max Holloway is rumored to face against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night on November 13, according to TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

The duo was initially scheduled to fight at UFC Vegas 31 on July 17. But an injury forced Holloway out of the fight in June. The UFC decided to keep the pairing intact and postponed their bout to a later date.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter It's not a done deal yet, but per Dana White, the UFC is looking to re-book Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez as the main event for UFC Fight Night on November 13. It's not a done deal yet, but per Dana White, the UFC is looking to re-book Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez as the main event for UFC Fight Night on November 13.

Max Holloway is tied for third with Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson and Khabib Nurmagomedov for the most consecutive victories in UFC history.

The 'Blessed' fighter is also a former featherweight champion. He has defended the title thrice. He currently occupies the No.9 spot in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings.

Meanwhile, his next opponent Yair Rodriguez hasn't fought since October 2019. He defeated Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision in a rematch. 'El Pantera' holds a 13-2 win-loss record in his MMA career and is 8-1 in the UFC.

Winner of Max Holloway vs. Rodriguez will be the next challenger for featherweight title

With a victory in their upcoming fight, Max Holloway or Yair Rodriguez can claim an immediate featherweight title shot.

The current champion of the division is Alexander Volkanovski. He is set to defend his belt against No.2 contender Brian Ortega at UFC 266 in Las Vegas on September 25.

The duo featured in the latest edition of The Ultimate Fighter as head coaches on opposing teams. The show served as a build-up to their championship showdown this month.

14 days until we're back on PPV! 🔥 TWO TITLE FIGHTS. TWO RETURNING LEGENDS.14 days until we're back on PPV! 🔥 #UFC266 TWO TITLE FIGHTS. TWO RETURNING LEGENDS.



14 days until we're back on PPV! 🔥 #UFC266 https://t.co/beygLHg4U7

The UFC 266 main event winner will most likely make their next title defense against the victor of the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez bout.

'Blessed' has already faced both Volkanovski and Ortega in the past. He dropped his featherweight belt to the Australian in December 2019. Holloway beat Ortega in their only fight in December 2018.

