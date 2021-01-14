Max Holloway picks his MMA GOAT

UFC featherweight Max Holloway gave his insights on the never-ending MMA GOAT debate ahead of his fight at Yas Islands.

His picks for the MMA GOAT include Khabib Nurmagomedov, Amanda Nunes, and Jon Jones. However, he did clarify that he does not have any particular name in mind.

The former featherweight champion recently arrived on Yas Islands to face Calvin Kattar in the main event on January 16. As he participated in interviews to answer a million questions that reporters brought to him, the GOAT question inevitably sprang up.

MMA reporter Helen Yee did the honors of asking Max Holloway who the GOAT is according to him. Even though he did not have a definitive answer, he did highlight some of the top contenders deserving of the title. When asked who he thinks the GOAT is, Holloway said,

"MMA GOAT? I don't know. I don't know who the MMA GOAT is right now. You can make a strong thing for guys like Khabib, you know. Even for Amanda, even for Jones. We'll see what happens. We'll see how it plays out in a couple of years, and we'll go from there."

All the names that Holloway mentioned certainly do rise to the top of most lists pertaining to the crowning of an MMA GOAT. Whether it be fans, pundits, or fighters themselves, these names are familiarised with the tag of a possible GOAT, and rightly so.

But, as Max Holloway mentioned, there is a lot of scope for change in the present scenario. The final greatest of all time may just be in the process of cementing her/his position as the one above all soon enough. Only time will tell.

On the other hand, it was very interesting to see what Holloway had to say about who the Featherweight GOAT is.

Does Max Holloway agree with people who call him the Featherweight GOAT?

Unsurprisingly, no. Max Holloway continues to raise the bar higher every time he steps into the Octagon. He does not want to accept such a title until he has accomplished what it takes to be deserving of it.

In fact, he even went on to name another former champion as the featherweight GOAT instead of himself. He said,

"Featherweight GOAT? For sure, I think it's Jose Aldo. Aldo hasa still got a bunch of records that I dont not have yet. When people call me that kind of stuff, I'm flattered. Thank you. But, there is still a lot of work left to be done."

Undoubtedly, Jose Aldo's reign over the UFC's Featherweight division remains one of the most dominant championship tenures to-date. The fact that Max Holloway recognizes it, and aims to beat it in the future, makes the anticipation revolving around his fights all the more exciting.