Max Holloway places sizable wager on 2024 NBA finals, stands to win nearly $50,000

UFC superstar and current 'BMF' champion Max Holloway has placed multiple bets on the upcoming NBA finals. The finals will consist of seven games between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

'Blessed' placed a bet on the Mavericks to win the series by a 4-2 score. He bet a sum of $5,000 at 6.5 odds, meaning that the 32-year-old could possibly get a payout of $32,500.

The Hawaiian native also bet for Mavericks' player Luka Doncic to emerge as the 'Most Valuable Player' in the finals. He placed $5,000 as a bet at 3.05 odds, possibly resulting in a payout of $15,250.

So, all in all, Holloway placed a total sum of $10,000 on the Dallas Mavericks and stands to earn $47,750 upon possibly winning both bets.

The former featherweight champion was recently in action at the historic UFC 300 card. The event took place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holloway locked horns against Justin Gaethje in a five-round lightweight showdown for the symbolic 'BMF' title. The two athletes blew the roof off the arena by delivering a thrilling, action-packed fight.

In the end, 'Blessed' delivered an unforgettable moment as he invited Gaethje for a slugfest in the closing seconds of the 25-minute scrap and proceeded to knock him out cold.

Although no official announcement has been made, many expect Holloway to fight Ilia Topuria next for the featherweight throne.

Alexander Volkanovski gives his prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who has competed against both Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria, recently gave his prediction for a possible showdown between his two former rivals.

'The Great' recently did an interview with Submission Radio where he spoke about the matchup. Volkanovski picked Holloway to emerge as the victor as he believes the 32-year-old will start getting the better of 'El Matador' as the fight goes into the later rounds. He said:

"Look, I think Ilia's a great fighter but I would probably pick Max in that one. [Max's] chin's obviously held up many times and I think his boxing's gonna be good enough. He will get hit. So, Ilia will be testing his chin. But at the same time, I think Max Holloway, you know going in the later rounds, it's just gonna favor him."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

