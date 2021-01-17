Max Holloway reacts to Calvin Kattar calling him a 'freshman'

After outclassing him for five rounds inside the octagon, Max Holloway has once again reminded Calvin Kattar that he isn't someone to be messed with.

Ahead of their main event clash at UFC Fight Island 7, Kattar took a jibe at Holloway by proclaiming himself as a senior and 'Blessed' a freshman because of his slight edge in terms of experience. In reality, though, Kattar was schooled by Holloway in the fight.

However, Holloway didn't take Kattar's comments lightly. During the fight, when Holloway was stinging Kattar with hard jabs to the face, he pointed to the commentators and screamed "The freshman came to play today”.

Even after all was said and done and he'd picked up a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Kattar, Blessed was unwilling to let go of the Boston native's 'freshman' jibe. In response to the jibe, at the post-fight press conference, Max Holloway said that he is one of those freshmen "that come up and take your girlfriend”.

.@BlessedMMA reacts to Calvin Kattar calling him a 'freshman':



"Sometimes there's freshmans that come up and they take your girlfriend."



"He (Calvin Kattar) was putting out a narrative that he's older. There's freshman and then there's freshman that will come up and take your girlfriend. I'm one of those freshman that will take your girlfriend."

It's only a matter of time until Max Holloway challenges for the title again

Max Holloway left the MMA community in awe of his striking skills as he put up a masterclass to make a dangerous knockout artist like Kattar look like he didn't belong in the octagon with him. Holloway dominated the entire fight and landed a UFC record 445 significant strikes.

Many MMA pundits and media outlets even likened some of Holloway's moves on the night to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Impressed with his performance, UFC president Dana White said that Holloway deserves a shot at the featherweight title next.

The reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski is scheduled to defend his title against Brian Ortega at UFC 260 in March. If he manages to retain the title, then Holloway and Volkanovski will lock horns in a trilogy fight. If Volkanovski drops the title to Ortega, Holloway will challenge for the title against a man he has already dominated in the past.