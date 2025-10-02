Max Holloway reacts to Conor McGregor confirming his fight at UFC White House event

  • home icon
By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Modified Oct 02, 2025 08:20 GMT
UFC Fight Night Weigh-in - Source: Getty
Conor McGregor (L) with Max Holloway during their weigh-ins when the pair fought in 2013 (Image source: Getty)

UFC BMF Champion Max Holloway seems to be interested in seeing Conor McGregor at the UFC White House event.

McGregor was speaking on Sean Hannity’s show and was asked about the possibility of appearing on the UFC White House card.

McGregor claimed his appearance was a done deal after earlier confirming negotiations were going on with the White House.

“Done deal, signed, delivered. It ain’t a negotiation. It’s a done deal, signed, delivered. McGregor will compete in the White House for America's 250th birthday.”
The Fox News host then asked if McGregor had spoken to Dana White about it. However, the Irishman added that he was in communication with the UFC President, while speaking about the new $7.7billion deal that the UFC pulled off with Paramount.

Holloway, who last fought at UFC 318, where he defended the BMF title, used a Dana White gif to react.

It seems like the BMF champion is interested in seeing McGregor in action. The pair have a history in the UFC, with Holloway losing to the Irishman at the Shogun vs. Sonnen card in 2013.

Holloway gathered himself after the loss and became the UFC Featherweight champion, while McGregor became a two-division champion in the promotion.

Conor McGregor prepared to go underground for White House card

‘The Notorious’ has set up a plan to be in the best shape for the UFC White House event. That is part of the America250 celebrations, which is set to take place next June.

The former UFC champion was speaking about the lengths he would go to for the event:

"I have eight months and change out to the White House event. It’s a six-month operation. I consider it a six-month operation to get ready for this bout. That’s my focus right now. I’m just eager to climb the steps to being ready for my return. There’s a lot at stake, and I’m very excited about the opportunity."
McGregor added that there would be a period of isolation, with his phone being switched off.

The Irishman hasn’t fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He suffered a broken leg at UFC 264, and despite having been booked to fight Michael Chandler, that clash hasn’t come to fruition.

